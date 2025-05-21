Philippines continues to fall in Global Startup Ecosystem Index

The Philippines extended its fall for the fourth straight year after it slipped by four places to 64th out of 100 countries with an overall score of 2.237 in the 2025 edition of the Global Startup Ecosystem Index by research center StartupBlink. By city level, the country had eight cities in the rankings, led by Manila at 112th out of 1,000 cities. The index evaluates startup ecosystems across 100 countries and 1,000 cities based on the total scores on quantity and quality of startups and business environment.