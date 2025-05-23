In a significant move to extend meaningful support to its members, Pag-IBIG Fund has partnered with Golden Haven Memorial Park, one of the country’s most respected names in memorial care, to offer exclusive discounts to holders of the Pag-IBIG Loyalty Card Plus.

The partnership was formalized through a ceremonial signing led by Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene C. Acosta and Golden Haven Memorial Park Chief Operating Officer Estrellita S. Tan, with Deputy Chief Executive Officers Alexander Hilario Aguilar and Benjamin Felix, Jr. witnessing the event.

Under this collaboration, Pag-IBIG Loyalty Card Plus holders can enjoy a 5% discount on all Golden Haven products and services, available across its 34 memorial park developments nationwide. This includes not only traditional memorial lots and services but also offerings from Golden Haven’s chapels, crematoriums, and its newly introduced pet cremation services, demonstrating its evolving approach to meet the diverse needs of Filipino families.

“This partnership reflects our unwavering dedication to Pag-IBIG members, offering a cradle-to-grave benefit carefully designed for every life stage,” said Pag-IBIG’s Ms. Acosta. “True financial wellness includes preparing for life’s certainties, and this collaboration reaffirms our role as Lingkod Pag-IBIG, steadfast in serving members through both their milestones and their most solemn moments.”

As a leading name in the industry, Golden Haven is known for its master-planned memorial parks and dignified services that fuse elegance, accessibility, and compassion. Now, with this tie-up, its premium offerings become more financially attainable to millions of Pag-IBIG members, helping them prepare ahead with ease, dignity, and peace of mind.

“This partnership with Pag-IBIG Fund allows us to make dignified memorial care more accessible to hardworking Filipinos,” said COO Estrellita S. Tan. “At Golden Haven, we believe that true peace of mind comes from preparation, and through this initiative, we help families plan ahead with dignity, financial security, and compassion.”

Together, Pag-IBIG Fund and Golden Haven Memorial Park reaffirm their shared commitment: to be present in every chapter of Filipino workers — uplifting, supporting, and standing by them through beginnings, milestones, and even farewells.

