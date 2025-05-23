How the Philippines compares with its peers in digital evolution

The Philippines’ ranking worsened in the latest edition of the Digital Evolution Index (DEI) published by The Fletcher School at Tufts University in collaboration with Mastercard. The country fell by a notch to 77th out of 125 economies in the Digital Evolution State factor while it slipped three places to 53rd in the Momentum factor. The index evaluates the competitiveness of an economy’s digital evolution as a function of two factors: state (the level of digital advancement) and momentum (the pace of digitalization over time). A higher score means higher level of digital advancement.