Philippines improves in Elite Quality Index

The Philippines climbed one spot to 50th out of 151 countries with a score of 52.0 in the 2025 edition of the Elite Quality Index (EQx) by Switzerland-based Foundation for Value Creation Activities, in partnership with the University of St. Gallen. The index evaluates and ranks countries based on their elite quality in political economy. Elite quality refers to the overall impact of elite business models, which can result in either positive value creation or negative rent-seeking.