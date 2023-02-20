Home Infographics Philippines lags behind peers in Global Knowledge Index
Philippines lags behind peers in Global Knowledge Index
The Philippines ranked 77th out of 132 countries in the 2022 edition of Global Knowledge Index (GKI) by Knowledge 4 All (K4A) Foundation, a nonproﬁt organization and an advocate of artiﬁcial intelligence (AI) applications and open education. The index is a referential tool in supporting knowledge-based development and country-level performances in different knowledge sectors. The Philippines has a GKI score of 44.10 (out of 100 as highest possible score), below the world average of 46.47.