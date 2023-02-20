Philippines lags behind peers in Global Knowledge Index

The Philippines ranked 77th out of 132 countries in the 2022 edition of Global Knowledge Index (GKI) by Knowledge 4 All (K4A) Foundation, a nonproﬁt organization and an advocate of artiﬁcial intelligence (AI) applications and open education. The index is a referential tool in supporting knowledge-based development and country-level performances in different knowledge sectors. The Philippines has a GKI score of 44.10 (out of 100 as highest possible score), below the world average of 46.47.