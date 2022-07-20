How Philippines compare with its regional peers in returning to ‘normal’ life

The Philippines ranked 40th out of 50 countries in The Economist’s June 22 update of the Global Normalcy Index, which tracked how behaviors changed due to the pandemic based on eight indicators, divided into three domains: transport and travel; recreation and entertainment; and retailing and work. The Philippines got an overall index score of 81.3, still far from the pre-pandemic score of 100. Despite this, it was the third highest compared with its peers in the East and Southeast Asia region, behind Singapore (36th overall) and Thailand (39th).