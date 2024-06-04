Philippines slips anew in 2024 Global Startup Ecosystem Index

The Philippines fell a notch to 60th out of 100 countries in the Startup Ecosystem Index 2024 by research center StartupBlink. For the third straight year, the Philippines dropped in the annual list after logging a total score of 2.224. Meanwhile, Manila led the ﬁve Philippine cities in the separate rankings, landing at 101st spot out of 1,000 cities worldwide. The report measures startup ecosystems of countries and cities based on the quantity and quality of startups and business environment.