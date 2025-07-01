Philippines ranks 79th in Climate Finance Vulnerability Index

The Philippines ranked 79th out of 188 countries in the inaugural Climate Finance Vulnerability Index (CliF-VI) by the Columbia Climate School’s National Center for Disaster Preparedness. The index measures and scores a country’s preparedness to handle climate shocks in pessimistic scenarios until 2050 by quantifying climate risk and ﬁnancial vulnerability factors. The country scored 47.6, an average of both the climate risk value and ﬁnancial vulnerability value. A lower CliF-VI score means minimal exposure to climate risks and less ﬁnancial vulnerability.