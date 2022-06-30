MANILA FALLS 44 PLACES IN COSTLIEST CITY LIST FOR EXPATS

The cost of living in Metro Manila became relatively cheaper for employees working abroad, based on Mercer’s 2022 Cost of Living Survey. The Philippines’ capital city was tagged the 122nd most expensive city out of 227 localities, down 44 spots from the previous year’s ranking of 78th out of 209. The study looks at the comparative cost of more than 200 items in each location, including housing, transportation, food, clothing, household goods, and entertainment. Cost of living and rental accommodation cost comparisons were derived from a survey conducted in March this year. Read the full story here.