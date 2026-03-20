Colgate-Palmolive Philippines Inc. on Wednesday pledged to distribute 100 million oral health kits among Filipino children, as the company celebrates its 100th anniversary in the country.

“Our second priority, which is a continuing thing, is that we run an oral health program that is famous across the world but is actually world-leading in the Philippines,” Colgate-Palmolive Inc. Executive Vice President for Marketing in Asia Pacific Samir Singh told reporters in a media briefing.

“Going from now to 2035 in the next 10 years, we will do 100 million oral care kits, which is double what we have done so far,” he added.

According to the Philippine Dental Association (PDA), 7 out of 10 Filipinos, or 72%, suffer from dental caries, commonly known as tooth decay. The majority of whom are school-age children ranging from five to 12 years old.

The shortage of dental practitioners in schools also poses a challenge in promoting oral health and care. The Department of Education (DepEd) said that over 800 dental practitioners serve more than 24 million learners nationwide.

“That’s 47,000 dental professionals for every one student, or one learner, but we are not discouraged,” DepEd Assistant Secretary Cilette Liboro-Co said in her speech at an event.

“The well-being of the Filipino youth is our greatest priority. Together, we’re building a future where our children grow up healthy, confident, and resilient,” she added.

To curb the cases of tooth decay among Filipinos, the Bright Smiles, Bright Futures (BSBF) program by Colgate-Palmolive has distributed 55 million oral care kits nationwide. Each kit includes a toothbrush, toothpaste, and the “knowledge on how to take care of themselves better.”

“We distribute kits every year to school-age children to ensure that they start their lives off with the right dental care habits, and we see that children who do this have a better quality of life in the long run,” Colgate-Palmolive Philippines Marketing Director Bea Atienza told reporters at a media briefing.

The multinational company also launched free dental checkups valid until the end of the year. Interested participants must answer the oral health questionnaire via the Colgate QR Code found on Colgate Maximum Cavity Protection packs.

“Whether their barrier is about fear, whether their barrier is about access, we can now bring them straight to a dentist, and they can do that through Colgate,” Ms. Atienza said.

“We’re bridging the gap from basic oral care to preventive oral care so that we can eventually go into a more zero-cavity future,” she added. “And that’s really been part of our thrust all of these decades.” — Almira Louise S. Martinez