Preventive measures against mpox have been shared by experts from the Philippine College of Physicians (PCP), urging the public to protect themselves amid the ongoing global health emergency.

For starters, mpox is a viral illness caused by the monkeypox virus, which can cause similar symptoms to smallpox, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The incubation period for mpox, or the time between exposure and the appearance of symptoms, typically ranges from 5 to 13 days.

The first common symptoms are fever, tiredness, headaches, muscle aches, back pain, low energy, and swollen lymph nodes, according to PCP.

Then a rash appears shortly after the first symptoms persist.

“One of the most noticeable features of the rash is its distinct, deep-set appearance with a dimpled center, and it can be quite painful,” Rontgene M. Solante, an infectious disease expert, said during his discussion at the PCP health forum on mpox.

There are two types of mpox: Clade I, which is associated with more severe illness and deaths and has a higher case fatality rate of 10%, according to WHO.

Meanwhile, the five active mpox cases in the Philippines, reported on Wednesday, are all Clade II, the mpox type associated with the global outbreak since 2022.

Clade II is considered less severe and has a 99.99% survival rate.

In the current global outbreak, mpox transmission appears to occur primarily through close physical contact, including sexual contact, according to PCP.

“Virus can enter through broken skin, mucosal surfaces: oral, pharyngeal, ocular, and genital, or via the respiratory tract,” Mr. Solante said.

Mpox can also be transmitted from infected animals, as well as from mother to child during pregnancy or at birth.

Transmission through respiratory droplets has also been reported, but it typically involves short-range small airborne particles, or aerosols, and prolonged close contact.

“There have been reports of exposure to respiratory secretions and fomites—contaminated inanimate objects such as towels and linens—as routes or portals of transmission for mpox,” Arthur Dessi E. Roman, infectious disease expert said in his discussion.

The PCP advised being mindful of activities that might spread mpox, and to observe hand hygiene by washing hands with soap and water and disinfecting them with alcohol.

Experts also recommended avoiding contact with any visible rashes on others and considering minimizing skin-to-skin contact.

This is especially important in “high-risk” areas like enclosed spaces—back rooms, saunas, massage parlors, and sex clubs—where intimate contact is frequent.

Cleaning and disinfecting objects and surfaces suspected of being contaminated with the mpox virus is also advised.

Steps to take if mpox is suspected

The Department of Health (DOH) has issued a public health advisory outlining the necessary steps for individuals who suspect they may have contracted mpox.

Individuals who have had skin-to-skin contact in the past 30 days and have traveled outside the country, while currently asymptomatic, are advised by the DoH to temporarily abstain from social gatherings and to keep a vigilant watch on their health conditions.

Those who have not had any skin-to-skin contact in the preceding 30 days and do not have a travel history, but are showing symptoms of mpox, should consult a healthcare provider or dermatologist. They are also encouraged to reach out to the hotline at 1555 for additional support.

Finally, the health department recommends that individuals showing symptoms and who have had skin-to-skin contact in the past 30 days, along with recent international travel, should isolate themselves. This precaution is necessary to avoid spreading the infection to others, and they are encouraged to contact testing centers to evaluate their health status. – Edg Adrian A. Eva