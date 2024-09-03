Tropical Storm Enteng still affects many parts of Luzon, even as it moves away from the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

In a press briefing by PAGASA on Tuesday, it was reported that Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal #2 is still in effect for the western part of Ilocos Norte and the northern part of Ilocos Sur.

Areas under Signal #2 could experience wind speeds of 62 to 88 km/h within 24 hours, potentially causing minor to moderate damage to old, dilapidated buildings and structures made of lightweight materials.

Meanwhile, Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal #1 is in effect for other parts of Luzon, including the rest of Ilocos Norte and Ilocos Sur, the northern portion of La Union and Benguet, Apayao, Kalinga, Abra, and the western portion of Cagayan, including Fuga and Dalupiri Islands.

Wind speeds in these areas are expected to range from 36 to 61 km/h within the next 24 hours, potentially leading to minimal to minor damage to houses made from lightweight materials.

As of 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Tropical Storm “Enteng” is located 100 km west-northwest of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, moving westward at 25 km/h toward mainland China.

Enteng is expected to exit PAR on Wednesday morning, but it will still have an effect the Southwest Monsoon (Habagat), which may bring heavy rains to the Western section of the country in the following days.

“Affected po tayo ng Southwest Monsoon so kahit palayo na si Enteng… ito yung maaring magpaulan sa Western section [We are affected by the Southwest Monsoon, so even though Enteng is moving away, it may still bring rain to the western section],” Rosalie Pagulayan, weather specialist of the PAGASA said in an interview.

PAGASA has issued a “yellow rainfall warning” for Zambales and Bataan on Tuesday, anticipating heavy rains and potential flooding in low-lying areas.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rain with occasional heavy downpours is expected over the next 3 hours in several areas of Luzon, including Nueva Ecija, Quezon, Laguna, Batangas, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Rizal, and Cavite.

Residents in elevated and mountainous areas and flood-prone areas are advised to be cautious due to the high risk of landslides and flooding, according to PAGASA.

Death Toll

At least 13 people have lost their lives, mostly due to landslides and floods triggered by heavy rains from Tropical Storm Enteng (Yagi) and the Southwest Monsoon (Habagat), according to a report from the Office of Civil Defense (OCD).

Rizal Province reported the highest number of deaths with eight, while Bicol recorded three, and Cebu had two.

One of the areas hardest hit was Antipolo City, where seven people have been confirmed dead, according to the report from Antipolo City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO).

The Antipolo CDRRMO report stated on Monday that three people have died from drowning and four others have died in landslides.

The fatalities include two siblings, aged 15 and 12, and a 27-year-old pregnant woman who was due to give birth this month.

The three were all buried in a landslide in two separate homes along Daang Pari Road in Barangay San Jose, an area deemed a “danger zone.”

Meanwhile, nearly 38,000 families were affected by the heavy rains and flooding caused by Tropical Storm Enteng and Southwest Monsoon, according to the situational report from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Tuesday

About 40,000 individuals took shelter in 218 evacuation centers across regions including NCR, Region III, CALABARZON, Region V, Region VII, and Region VIII.

The NDRRMC also reported that 157 areas remain inundated, primarily in CALABARZON, Region V, Region VII, and NCR.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and local governments are distributing family food packs to these affected regions, reaching at least 12,000 families. – Edg Adrian A. Eva