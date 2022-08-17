KonsultaMD, Watsons offer free healthcare

TELEMEDICINE service platform KonsultaMD and health-and-beauty chain Watsons Philippines have partnered to give free healthcare to Filipinos.

Watsons provides free 24/7 unlimited doctor consultations to its customers via KonsultaMD for a minimum purchase of P500.

KonsultaMD members, meanwhile, can avail themselves of free delivery from Watsons for purchases worth at least P1,000 from watsons.com.ph or via the Watsons mobile app, which can be downloaded on Google Play, AppStore, and AppGallery.

The free KonsultaMD health plan accepts up to five family members for one month. They can talk to a licensed general physician anytime via voice, or video call, without an appointment.

Aside from getting primary medical advice, KonsultaMD members can receive general health information and interpretation of laboratory results and diagnostic examinations.

Moreover, they can get access to medical documents such as e-prescriptions, e-laboratory requests, and e-medical certificates at the doctor’s discretion.

The KonsultaMD app is available on Google Play, AppStore, and AppGallery. Visit use.konsulta.md/watsons for more information.

mWell launches the online medical mission

MWELL by Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC) will conduct a nationwide online medical mission on Aug. 27–28.

Filipinos can consult a range of doctors on the mWell app , where they can receive free medical advice from general practitioners, specialists, and mental health experts.

Booking fees and doctor fees will be waived on Aug. 27-28. On top of the free consultation, the first 100 patients will receive vitamin vouchers from MedExpress and Watsons, with free shipping. They will also be given free laboratory exams including X-ray and complete blood count, and emergency outpatient coverage valid for one year.

Shinagawa provides high-performance eye care

SHINAGAWA LASIK and Aesthetics Center , a leading eye care provider in Japan, first opened in the Philippines 12 years ago.

Known for its advanced technological procedures, Shinagawa acquired a high-performance eye laser system for refractive and therapeutic corneal surgery called the Schwind Amaris 1050RS.

In addition to ophthalmology, Shinagawa also offers aesthetics and orthodontic services.