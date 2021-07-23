Greenergy Holdings Inc. said on Friday that it will be providing marketing services to telecommunications player Dito Telecommmunity Corp.

In a disclosure to the local bourse, Greenergy said that it signed a deal with Dito to provide online and offline lead generation services on a commission basis for the telco’s programs and services.

The memorandum of arrangement will last for a year, subject to renewal.

Lead generation services focus on marketing or capturing the interest of potential customers.

“The company and Dito will also collaborate in other areas through co-marketing efforts to support the expansion of Dito’s client base and at the same time promote the company’s digital initiatives,” Greenergy said.

The Tiu-led firm added that its collaboration with Dito will help in promoting the latter’s mobile subscription services among its existing clients, partners and affiliates. The partnership is also in line with Greenergy’s vision of building a digital ecosystem for the agricultural sector by 2030.

Meanwhile, Greenergy said in a separate disclosure that it has acquired a total of P38.07 million secondary common shares in listed firm Agrinurture, Inc. through an open market purchase.

Through the transaction, Greenergy now holds 10.86% or 111.30 million shares of the total issued and outstanding shares of the agricultural firm.

On Friday, shares of the listed firm in the local bourse shed 12.24% or 36 centavos to close at P2.58 apiece. — Angelica Y. Yang