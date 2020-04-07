Gov’t workers given until June 30 to file SALN

THE CIVIL Service Commission (CSC) on Tuesday granted public officials and employees a 60-day extension in filing their 2019 Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Networth (SALN), supposedly due April 30.

“The deadline of filing of SALN has been extended from its original deadline of 30 April 2020, in view of the declaration of a State of Public Health Emergency in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the CSC said in a statement.

The new deadline is June 30, while departments, agencies, and offices have until August 31 to submit the SALN Forms to the appropriate repository agencies.

The extension is in line with the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act provision to reschedule statutory deadline amid the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine over Luzon.

The Luzon island lockdown has suspended work, classes and public transportation, among others, in an attempt to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The Palace, in the April 6 report to Congress, said the Philippine Economic Zone Authority and Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth), among other agencies, have likewise adjusted deadlines. — Charmaine A. Tadalan


















