GLOBE Telecom, Inc. said it recently expanded its fifth-generation (5G) network coverage in Bacolod City, Boracay, Iloilo City, and Cagayan de Oro City (CDO), allowing customers to take advantage of the technology’s potential and opportunities.

The Ayala-led telco installed 5G towers in those areas, including tourist destinations in Malay, Aklan.

In an e-mailed statement on Friday, the company said 180 site upgrades were completed in Cagayan de Oro and it now has 5G coverage in 30 key locations all over the city.

To improve customer experience, the company completed the site upgrades of its 3G (third-generation) legacy network to 4G LTE (fourth-generation long-term evolution) in the four areas as of September.

Globe expanded 84 sites and built 13 5G towers in Bacolod.

In Iloilo City, 111 sites were upgraded, and 11 locations now have 5G coverage.

In Boracay, Globe upgraded 32 sites in Balabag, Manoc-Manoc and Yapak. The telco’s 5G coverage is now present in the three barangays, with Manoc-Manoc having two 5G towers.

“With the 4G LTE network, Globe customers in Bacolod City, Boracay, Cagayan de Oro and in Iloilo City now have access to high-speed internet, clearer calls, and a stable mobile network,” said Joel R. Agustin, Globe senior vice-president for program delivery, network technical group.

“We also made 5G available in these four locations in order for them to maximize the potential and opportunities of the technology,” he added.

Globe currently has 641 newly-built cell towers, 1,759 5G sites across the country, and 8,175 mobile sites that have been upgraded.

As of September, Globe already achieved its target of building one million fiber lines. — Arjay L. Balinbin