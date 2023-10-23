Style (10/23/23)

1 of 7

AdiClub Members Week is back

THE MEMBERS of adiClub can take advantage of daily drops and more as its Members Week runs until Oct. 25. Since Members Week started on Oct. 19, adiClub member have access to the adidas Rivalry Yeo Kaa, the brand’s latest hyperlocal collaboration for a new Rivalry 86 Low “Strong Girl” and a capsule collection of limited-edition Yeo Kaa-designed shirts and tote bags; to the adidas Response CL and adidas Campus 80s in collaboration with Song for the Mute; the limited edition adidas by BAPE Golf collection, consisting of Stan Smith sneakers, apparel, and accessories, all featuring BAPE’s iconic ABC CAMO pattern (available in adidas Brand Center in Glorietta 3, adidas.com.ph, and the adidas app); and the adidas Pro Model, Rivalry Low, and Rivalry High in new colorways made in collaboration with The Simpsons. Today, the Samba OG will be available again through a Member-exclusive restock on adidas.com.ph and the adidas app. Tomorrow, Oct. 24, the Yohji Stan, the iconic Stan Smith shoes reconceptualized by Y-3, in two colorways, will be exclusively available for members purchase via adidas.com.ph and the adidas app. And on Oct. 25 is the restock of the Samba OG in-stores and the release of the metaverse-inspired adiFOM Superstar. Aside from daily drops, members will also gain access to exclusive experiences and opportunities. Until Oct. 25, new and existing members can stake their claim to win an exclusive pair of adidas Superstar signed by BLACKPINK Jennie and a pair of adidas Samba OG signed by actor and model Hoyeon Jung. Additionally, following the launch of the adidas Rivalry Yeo Kaa, adiClub will be giving its members the chance to win a pair of Yeo Kaa-customized Rivalry. Both promotions will be available for members to join through the adidas.com.ph, the adidas app, and in-store. Winners will be announced on Nov. 3. Meanwhile, for every purchase made in-store during Members Week with a minimum spend of P5,000, members can pick-a-prize from a selection of duffel bags, socks, and adilette aqua slides. On Oct. 28 and 29, adidas Brand Center in Glorietta 3 (Makati) will treat its members to a free cup of coffee from 1C Coffee. For information on how to become an adiClub member, visit https://www.adidas.com.ph/membersweek and adidas Philippines on Instagram and Facebook.

Coach’s all-watches store opens in SM North EDSA

AMERICAN luxury fashion purveyor Coach recently opened its store at SM North EDSA, bringing a touch of Vintage Manhattan glamor to the heart of the Philippines. This new store exclusively offers timepieces and is the first Coach watch mono-brand shell store in the world. Among the Coach watches to look out for are the gems Elliot, Greyson, and Cass, each representing unique expressions of Coach’s design DNA. The Elliot watch is a modern minimalist classic, characterized by its clean lines and an understated sunray dial. The Greyson model features an acetate strap adorned with the iconic Coach Signature and a black sunray dial enhanced by sleek stick markers. On top of that, this watch was endorsed by Jennifer Lopez, and is exclusively available for offline purchases at the new Coach SM North EDSA store. The Cass has a striking square shape, topstitched leather strap, and a lacquer dial featuring the iconic Coach Horse and Carriage motif. Originally founded in New York City in 1941, Coach has since become a symbol of timeless American style and craftsmanship. The official distributor of Coach in the Philippines is Styleright Global Corp.

Uniqlo, White Mountaineering launches 2nd collaboration

GLOBAL apparel retailer Uniqlo has launched a second collaboration collection with Japanese outdoor clothing brand White Mountaineering. This new LifeWear features recycled materials in two outerwear styles for people of all ages. The Recycled Hybrid Down Jacket (P4,990, three colors available) is filled with recycled down and feathers, sourced from used garments that customers have donated to stores. The sleeves and upper back employ padding to ensure warmth and ease of movement, while the wave quilting design enables stylish layering. The garment also features excellent water repellency and heat retention properties. The Fleece Full-Zip Long Sleeve Hoodie (P2,990, four colors available) includes a fleece component made from 100% recycled polyester, combining long-layered boa fleece and a smooth-surface fleece material. The garment’s convenient features include pockets on the left chest and waist, size adjusters at the hem, and binder cuffs that make rolling up the sleeves easy. The two jackets are now available in select Uniqlo stores and uniqlo.com, and at the special site: https://www.uniqlo.com/ph/en/special-feature/special-collaboration/white-mountaineering/23fw. The percentage of recycled material used in products can be seen in the product details column on the product purchase page.

Timberland PH launches limited edition watch

TIMBERLAND, the global outdoor lifestyle brand, recently introduced its limited-edition Mt. Pulag Watch and Interchangeable Strap Set. It was exclusively crafted for the Philippines, with only 100 sets available worldwide. This set features a 46mm multifunction watch accompanied by two eco-conscious straps: a brown Better Leather strap and a vibrant green ReBOTL strap. Earlier this year, Timberland began incorporating Better Leather watch straps which are high-quality leather sourced from tanneries that have earned silver and gold star ratings from The Leather Working Group which promotes environmentally responsible practices in water management, energy conservation, and waste reduction. In addition, ReBOTL fabric is an eco-innovation made from at least 40% recycled plastic and Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (RPET), a durable yarn made from billions of shredded plastic bottles gathered worldwide. The Mt. Pulag Watch and Interchangeable Strap Set retails for P14,580 per set and can be purchased solely on Urban Time’s official website and on Zalora. For more information about Timberland and the Mt. Pulag watch, visit www.urbantime.ph.

Montblanc releases Maria Callas Special Edition

THE MONTBLANC Muses writing instrument collection is dedicated to the women who have left an indelible mark on culture and society, one that can still be felt today. The design details of each edition reflect each muse’s unique characteristics and her legacy. The latest Montblanc Muses honors opera star Maria Callas, one of the greatest sopranos in the history of music. The precious turquoise resin of the cap and barrel of the Montblanc Muses Maria Callas Special Edition highlights one of her favorite colors, while the overall shape of the writing instrument reflects Maria Callas’ graceful beauty with its slender, elegant silhouette. A costume detail from one of her most recognizable bel canto roles, Bellini’s Norma, is reflected in a pattern of laurel leaves surrounding the platinum-coated cone of the edition along with the embossed signature of the soprano. The handcrafted, rhodium-coated solid Au 585 gold nib is embossed with the kohl-outlined cat eyes and dark brows so typical of her image. The writing instrument’s clip, particularly the clip stone, is an homage to Callas’ great love of jewelry and flowers. The stone’s petal shape recalls the leaf of a new rose that was named after Callas in 1965, while the stone’s deep turquoise shade pays tribute to the color of the Aegean Sea, honoring Callas’ Greek roots. The Montblanc Muses Maria Callas Special Edition is available from Montblanc boutiques worldwide and online starting this month. For more information, visit www.montblanc.com.

Fendi Winter 2023-2024 Collection features Fendi friends

“FRIENDS OF FENDI” is a diverse series of projects and collections instigated by Kim Jones and Silvia Venturini Fendi, crossing the “party lines” of the fashion industry and distinguished by a belief in sincerity over strategy, with a true notion of friendship at their heart. Exploring both the traditional womenswear and menswear sides of Fendi, the collection curated with Stefano Pilati, reaches a new conclusion for the house, going beyond gender to something essentially more character-driven and iconoclastic. Reflecting on the 1920s as well as the 2020s, Pilati explores the idea of “the flapper” for today, proposing answers as to whom might fulfil that role now both through clothing and casting. The rigor and construction of a masculine world are combined with a feminine linear curve, particularly in the tailoring which features a softer, more voluminous construction. Men’s tailoring might be worn with silk or leather camisoles by men. Women’s tailoring is casually worn by both sexes. The season is in a way a “greatest hits” of Fendi bags — from iconic shapes to new classics — reapproached with a new eye by Silvia Venturini Fendi curated with Pilati. The FF buckle is applied to the sides — as opposed to the fastening — of the new Baguette Twist, which is crafted from color blocking smooth nappa leather. The new Fendi Boston 365 bag appears in a modern and sleek design with a magnetic opening and hammered leather. An idea of duality runs throughout, from the concept and construction of the Origami bag to the dual pocketed Peekaboo in a range of startling exotics. A new, pillowy, softly constructed leather Baguette also makes a debut, featuring a bold Fendi metallic logo script, the handle can also be worn as an ornament attached to the shoulder strap. There is also a further uniting of the masculine and the feminine in accessories, particularly in the shoes and jewelry. Shoes are constructed and sized with both sexes in mind and also often feature a hybridized style. For example, loafers present a classically rigorous masculine construction and weight in calf — yet with the addition of a distinctly feminine kitten heel. While ballerinas are toughened both literally and figuratively with the use of constructed, binding ankle straps. Jewelry, designed by Delfina Delettrez Fendi, also plays with the masculine and feminine, the bourgeois and the aristocratic, hard and soft. A watch strap aesthetic runs throughout with this typically masculine decoration utilized for each gender through patterning traditionally seen on watches and lighters. While there is a heaviness in the contrast of aristocratic rings, particularly sought in the symbol of the signet ring and how it is worn by an individual.

Textiles on show at ASEAN Techno-Fashion Expo

THE DEPARTMENT of Science and Technology (DoST), through the DoST Philippine Textile Research Institute (DoST-PTRI) hosted the ASEAN Techno-Fashion Exposition on Oct. 19 in Bohol. The DoST showcased various research and development output collections of textile materials, weaves, traditional wear, and innovative textiles from the ASEAN delegation. On view were textiles from Brunei Darussalam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, and Thailand. The event brought together designers, scientists, and tech innovators who made a fusion of aesthetics and cutting-edge technology in textile and fashion. The Philippines featured eco-friendly fashion solutions that use sustainable materials and production methods such as fibers from pineapple, banana, abaca, silk, and bamboo that align the country with global sustainability goals and promote responsible fashion practices. Local brands that adopted DoST-PTRI technologies were also featured; Bayo Dyes, a homegrown brand which adopted DoST PTRI’s Natural Dyes technology; Aire, a brand that adopted technologies that convert the natural fibers into wearable yarns and is now available in online retail market; the BAYO x SEDA Pilipinas collection of wearable pieces made of Philippine silk; and the KatHABI Haute Culture Collection of handlooms weaving textile products made by Philippine indigenous communities.

Gabbi Garcia is Aldo’s 1st Filipina Global Ambassador

ON OCT. 15, shoe and bad brand Aldo announced its first Filipina Global Brand Ambassador, actress Gabbi Garcia. “Like Aldo’s wide array of shoes that look as good as they feel, Ms. Garcia is very versatile,” says a company press release, which noted that not only is she an actress, but also a global endorser, a recording artist, a social media celebrity, a vlogger, a podcast host, and an advocate. “Truly a multi-hyphenated Filipina, who shows us that it’s possible to be confident and take on the world in style and comfort.”