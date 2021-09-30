Globe has emerged as the favorite telecommunications provider among Filipinos based on a recent Philippine survey conducted by an international market research firm. This proves that the company was able to continue to touch the lives of its customers amid the challenges of the pandemic.

The results of The Method Research August 2021 pulse poll showed almost 4 out of 10 Filipinos, or 36.1% of the respondents chose Globe as their favorite telco nationwide. Globe led over Smart which scored 22.5%, TNT – 13.5%, PLDT – 12.6%, and Dito – 4.2%. It was also the preferred telco in Luzon – 38.4%, Visayas -36.9%, and Mindanao – 31.3%.[1]

The survey covered Filipinos 18 years old and above. About 65.4% of the respondents were female, and 34.6% were male. More than half or 51.1% of the respondents were from Luzon, 28.4% were from Mindanao, and 20.5% were from Visayas. The poll included the respondents’ favorite consumer brands, spending behavior, media consumption, and their perception of the country’s current situation.

The Method Research specializes in primary market research with a focus on digital surveys. It provides valuable insights to some of the world’s best brands and institutions.

“We are happy that customers are choosing us over competition. We have always placed superior customer service as a high priority in the way we do business. In addition, we make sure that we are grounded on our customers’ needs especially at this time. In everything that we bring to the market, we want to enhance our customers’ lives and empower them with digital solutions,” said Ernest Cu, Globe President and CEO.

Globe continuously improves its products and services and looks into new ventures and innovations to offer more than connectivity. It has moved beyond telco and provides fintech, healthtech, adtech, e-commerce, and other digital solutions that help people cope with social distancing measures.

Through its wholly-owned corporate venture builder 917Ventures, Globe continues to scale and accelerate eight companies as well as incubate six seed ventures and three angel ventures.

917 Ventures’ portfolio includes popular e-wallet service GCash, loyalty and e-commerce solutions provider RUSH, online grocery shopping platform PureGo, digital and mobile marketing solutions firm AdSpark, and telehealth service platforms KonsultaMD and HealthNow.

Globe strongly supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly UN SDG No. 9, which highlights the roles of infrastructure and innovation as crucial drivers of economic growth and development. Globe is committed to upholding the UN Global Compact principles and contributing to 10 UN SDGs.

