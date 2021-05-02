BMW rolls out anniversary models of the Motorrad GS

BMW PHILIPPINES, through SMC Asia Car Distributors Corp. — the country’s exclusive importer and distributor of BMW automobiles and motorcycles — held a special event on its Facebook page (BMW Motorrad Philippines) recently.

BMW Motorrad Philippines announced that it is launching a very special variant that celebrates 40 years of the BMW GS. This special variant will be offered across six motorcycle models available within the Philippine lineup; and will be for sale only this year, in limited quantities.

The six motorcycle models that will have the limited-edition variant are: the BMW G 310 GS, F 750 GS, F 850 GS, R nineT Urban GS, R 1250 GS, and the R 1250 GS Adventure.

Through the years, BMW Motorrad has delivered over 1.2 million BMW GS-model motorcycles to happy customers, worldwide. The story of the globally successful GS series started back in 1980, when the original R 80 G/S was launched. It was created as a versatile dual-sport bike; and has since been hailed as the world’s first “adventure bike” that could perform equally well both on and off-road. And if you’re wondering why it was labeled “G/S” — it’s because those letters stand for the German words “gelande” and “straße,” which mean off-road and onroad, respectively. That showcases its dual-sport capabilities (pretty upfront, isn’t it?).

Another world-famous GS is the BMW R 100 GS — often referred to as the pioneer of the “enduro” motorcycle segment. The R 100 GS was launched back in 1987 and was quickly named the world’s largest travel enduro. Travel enduros combine the high-torque engines and comfort equipment of tourers with the chassis geometry of enduros — making them completely street-legal motorcycles that handle both off-road terrain and long asphalt roads, rather nicely.

Also worth noting is that the R designation indicated in these models refers to the construction principle of the motorcycle’s engine — which, in this case, uses a boxer engine.

BMW has since continued to refine and improve its BMW GS models — now reflected in its current product offerings. And of course, its limited-edition 40 Years of GS motorcycles flaunt some delightfully unique aesthetics combined with a wider range of standard equipment. This expanded equipment is meant to further improve rider safety features and of course, deliver greater riding pleasure.

The BMW G 310 GS starts at P320,000, while the highest-displacement BMW R 1250 GS Adventure goes for P1.795 million. The prices of the models in the middle also dance in between. Rest assured all said motorcycles come with a five-year/500,000-kilometer (whichever comes first) BMW warranty.

BMW Motorrad dealerships are at: Libis, Quezon City; San Fernando, Pampanga; Daang Hari, Cavite City; Mandaue City, Cebu; and Davao City in Mindanao.