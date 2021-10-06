It is easy to imagine that there should be one best formula for digital transformation in organizations. Yet, it is much recognized that a large, mature organization with thousands of employees will need to do things differently from a fast-growing small or medium enterprise with just a few hundreds. This becomes more apparent when one recognizes that digital transformation is not just about technology but, more importantly, about the seamless interaction across people, process, and technology.

The digitalization road map, defined by the need for digitalizing documents and information, and the requirements for automating and integrating systems, can vary widely depending on the company’s context. While digital transformation will always follow the same set of broad principles, it needs to be adapted to the company context through a comprehensive view of its work systems.

In effectively pursuing these initiatives, these questions are worth asking: (1) How does the company balance the need for speedy response (often achieved with a top-down, directive leadership style) with the essentials of creativity and innovation (often requiring workforce empowerment, flat organizations, and team-based work)?; and (2) Are the company’s digitalization ambitions ensconced in the strategy documents adequately captured in the organization’s messaging?

Today’s technology offers a way to help organizations thrive in the post-pandemic world. For instance, cloud-based services such as cloud enterprise resource planning or ERP, robotic process automation or RPA, and distributed workforce technologies such as network access controls are but some of the choices available to companies looking to establish e-commerce channels.

One needs to be aware, however, of the common pitfalls in adopting technologies, since it is far more costly to correct missteps along the way — not even considering the valuable time lost in staying ahead of the competition. There have been many lessons of companies aggressively pursuing technology projects only to be dragged down by a bewildering sluggishness in the adoption of the technology and its diffusion into operations.

Strong support throughout digitalization

Getting things right the first time often requires an objective and independent view that only experienced but dynamic professional consultants can give.

Thus, partnering with a professional services firm that stays with organizations in their system implementation and technology adoption efforts every step of the way gives the quickest and most certain path to digitalization.

“Digital transformation transcends capital investment in technology. It is more about building organizational capability for understanding and responding to ever-changing customer expectations. No matter how daunting your company’s digital journey may appear, RT&Co. can share valuable insights borne of its extensive change management experience,” said Caesar Parlade, Reyes Tacandong & Co. (RT&Co.) Managing Partner for Advisory and Digital Transformation.

Whatever your digitalization requirements are, RT&Co. Advisory Services can support you with a full range of expertise consisting of process and quality management, digital trust (including IT assurance and cybersecurity services), compliance and regulatory consulting, transactions advisory, and internal audit and risk management.

The firm performs these capacities through a holistic approach involving an assessment of your organization structure, business process designs, and existing technologies and systems to decipher and meet your needs. This is also to ensure that no critical elements for success are left unnoticed in the design and execution of your digital journey.

RT&Co. is widely recognized for its Audit and Tax services in the last decade. The firm also offers services on Financial, Vendor assist or Vendor, and Tax due diligence.

With this array of Advisory Services of RT&Co., you can rebuild, reboot, and reimagine your business.

Transform your organization with the professional insights and solutions from RT&Co. Visit www.reyestacandong.com for more information.

