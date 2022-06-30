Xiaomi last week announced that the RedmiBook 15 is will be available in the Philippines by July 1.

The company said in a statement that its new laptop, which has two models, will be priced at P26,999 for the i3 variant and P37,999 for the i5 model. The RedmiBook 15 is the first Xiaomi laptop that will be available in the country.

The laptop’s i3 256GB model is powered by an 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor, while the i5 512GB model come with an 11th Generation Intel Core i5-11300H processor.

Both have 8GB DDR4 RAM (up to 3,200MHz) and Intel UHD Graphics in the i3 model and Intel Iris Xe Graphics in the i5 model. The i5 variant features 512GB SSD internal storage with an NVMe PCIe interface for fast data transfers.

The laptop comes in a Charcoal Gray color and has a 15.6-inch panel with a 1,920 x 1,080p FHD anti-glare display, as well as a 126 mm by 82.6 mm touchpad. It is powered by a 46Whr battery for up to 10 hours of working time.

The RedmiBook 15 features dual-band WiFi and Bluetooth accessibility, as well as multiple ports, including USB 3.0, HDMI 1.4, a Realtek RTS5176 Card Reader and an audio jack.

The device also has 2W stereo speakers with DTS tuning for video calls and a built-in HD 720p camera.

Both RedmiBook 15 variants will be available in Authorized Xiaomi stores in the Philippines and online on its official Lazada and Shopee stores.

They can be purchased at a special early-bird price of P25,999 for the RedmiBook 15 i3 and P35,999 for RedmiBook 15 i5.

Customers who will buy the laptop from Xiaomi’s official Lazada and Shopee stores on July 1-2 will also receive a free Mi Casual Backpack and free MS Office 365 worth P3,499, while those who will purchase from Authorized Xiaomi stores and Silicon Valley stores can get the same freebies from July 1-10.