THE Truck Manufacturers Association, Inc. (TMA) said the plan to temporarily revert to Euro II fuel because of supply concerns must be accompanied by safeguards to avoid compatibility issues with trucks rated for higher-standard fuel.

It said newer vehicles would be affected by using Euro II fuel, which has higher sulfur levels.

In a statement on Monday, the TMA said it supports the Department of Energy (DoE) plan to allow Euro II fuels for selected transport and industrial uses.

The measure aims to help ensure that the Philippines has enough fuel supply as the Persian Gulf crisis plays out, posing risks to supply and fuel prices.

“The implementation of this interim measure must be undertaken with utmost caution, supported by clear guidelines, proper safeguards, and comprehensive public information,” it said.

TMA called on the need for clear and accessible information on how to determine vehicle compatibility with Euro II fuels, citing the need to ensure that Euro IV-compliant engines not ending up using fuel compliant with the older standard.

Euro IV-compliant vehicles have advanced fuel systems and emission-control technologies that are highly sensitive to fuel quality, particularly sulfur content.

In such cases, the use of Euro II fuels may affect engine performance, durability, and emissions systems.

“The advisory requirements prescribed under the circular are a positive step, and their strict and consistent implementation across all fuel retail outlets is strongly encouraged,” TMA said.

The group also recommended public-private collaboration in disseminating accurate technical guidance while conducting public awareness campaigns.

The government and private sector should also ensure that fleet operators, transport groups, and individual vehicle owners — fully understand the implications of fuel selection on vehicle performance, maintenance, and longevity.

The availability of Euro II fuels should also be time-bound, closely monitored, and eventually give way to the long-term push toward cleaner fuel standards, TMA said.

The DoE said on Sunday that it issued a department circular authorizing the “temporary and controlled” introduction of Euro II petroleum products, citing the strain on fuel markets caused by the fighting in the Middle East.

Diesel prices rose above P100 per liter after the outbreak of fighting. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz