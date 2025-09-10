THE Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) said updates to the building code and artificial intelligence (AI) regulation top its list of priority measures for Congress to consider.

At a House Committee on Information and Communications Technology hearing, Undersecretary Sarah Maria Q. Sison said the National Building Code must require all buildings to be fiber-ready.

“Outdated policies in the Philippines continue to treat telecom as an optional service and not as an essential utility,” Ms. Sison said. “This mindset has created a ripple effect leading to poor service coverage, slow development of modern fiber networks, and the persistent digital divide.”

She noted that many structures are currently built without internal cabling, risers, and other features that support fiber networks.

“We need to close the gap through a more aggressive approach to infrastructure development, she said.

Ms. Sison also called for the approval of the proposed Artificial Intelligence Development and Regulation Act.

The DICT also supports a measure that will make government cybersecurity jobs more attractive.

Ms. Sison noted that the Philippines struggles to retain its cybersecurity experts, with many opting to pursue opportunities overseas.

“Government cybersecurity positions offer an average of around P50,000 monthly, a figure that is dwarfed by the private sector, where experts earn up to P200,000 per month,” Ms. Sison said. “This makes it very difficult for the government to attract and retain top talent to secure our critical national infrastructure.” — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz