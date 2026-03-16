THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) seized P3.6 million worth of illegal vape products in a joint operation on March 12.

In a social media post on Monday, the DTI said the operation targeted retailers and distribution hubs in Metro Manila and Region IV-A or Calabarzon.

“During the inspections, authorities documented violations, including the absence of mandatory graphic and text health warnings on packaging and the lack of required internal revenue fiscal markings or tax stamps,” the DTI said.

Some products also had flavor descriptions, such as fruit or candy flavors, possibly to target minors.

Several items also failed to comply with Philippine National Standards (PNS) on product safety, quality, and consistency, the DTI said.

Republic Act No. 11900 or the Vaporized Nicotine and Non-Nicotine Products Regulation Act sanctions businesses that do not follow packaging and health warning requirements with fines of up to P2 million as well as imprisonment of up to two years for a first offense; and a fine of P4 million and four years’ imprisonment for a second offense.

A third offense warrants a fine of up to P5 million and six years’ imprisonment, plus the revocation of their license.

Violations involving product communication, online trade, and product standards merit fines of P100,000 for a first offense; P200,000 for a second; and P400,000 or imprisonment of up to three years for a third. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz