THE Department of Transportation (DoTr) said it plans to offer the runway re-paving contract for the airport in Antique province at an indicative price of nearly P100 million.

In a bid notice dated Feb. 21, the DoTr said the runway asphalt overlay contract for Antique Airport, also known as Evelin B. Javier Airport in San Jose de Buenavista, is expected to cost P96.44 million.

The winning bidder will get 120 days to complete the project, the DoTr said, adding that bidders must have completed a project of a similar type in the last 10 years to pre-qualify to bid.

Interested parties have until March 16 to submit proposals.

The auction is restricted to Filipino citizens, sole proprietorships, cooperatives, and partnerships or organizations with at least 60% interest or outstanding capital stock belonging to Filipinos.

The DoTr this week invited potential bidders to redevelop the airports in Naga City, Ormoc, Tacloban, and Kalibo, with the contracts valued at a combined P1.65 billion.

The DoTr’s airport upgrade program is focused on improving many provincial airports to accommodate at least narrowbody jets to handle the growing passenger capacities. The capacity to handle Boeing 737 or Airbus A320 aircraft — the most prevalent single-aisle jet models — also suggests upgrades to attract direct international flights. — Ashley Erika O. Jose