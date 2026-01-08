THE Board of Investments’ (BoI) One-Stop Action Center for Strategic Investments (OSACSI) said it ended 2025 with about P2.95 trillion worth of projects not yet registered with investment promotion agencies (IPAs) whose permits it will fast-track under the green lane system.

The OSACSI has reported that 232 projects were endorsed for green lane treatment in 2025. These are expected to generate 398,567 jobs nationwide.

Of the total, 110 projects are registered with the BoI, while a manufacturing project is registered with the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA). These account for P3.16 trillion of prospective investment.

“For 2025, 34 green-lane projects were registered with the BoI, highlighting the role of the green lane in helping investors navigate regulatory processes and move their projects forward more efficiently,” the BoI said.

Last year, BoI greenlit P1.56 trillion in investment pledges, reflecting a 3.7% dip in investment approvals from 2024.

For 2026, the BoI is hoping to shift the focus of its investment promotion efforts to mining, mineral processing, and digital infrastructure.

“The Philippines is now prioritizing faster project implementation of renewable energy (RE) projects while also promoting investments across various sectors such as infrastructure and manufacturing,” OSACSI Director Ernesto C. Delos Reyes, Jr. said in a statement on Thursday.

“Local government units are essential in simplifying business procedures to facilitate this growth,” he added.

The majority of the projects endorsed for green lane treatment were still in the RE industry, comprising 179 projects worth P5.206 trillion. These are expected to generate 249,801 jobs.

Meanwhile, nine digital infrastructure projects and five public-private partnership, infrastructure, and water projects received green lane status worth P401.69 billion and P416.08 billion, respectively.

The remaining investments were food security projects (P18.7 billion), manufacturing projects (P67.04 billion), and a pharmaceutical project (P45 million).

“The green lane initiative reflects President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s administration’s strong commitment to creating an environment conducive to investments,” Trade Secretary and BoI Chairman Ma. Cristina A. Roque said.

“It is a critical step in enhancing the Philippines’ position as an investment hub in Asia, which will ultimately benefit our people by generating jobs and fostering sustainable economic growth,” she added.

According to OSACSI, it estimated an average processing-time reduction of 49% for permits and licenses handled by the green lane system, which helped expedite the completion of strategic investments.

“Further, through the green lane initiatives, resolution of issues and concerns encountered by project proponents in the implementation of the strategic investments were facilitated,” it added.

Of the green-lane projects, 16 are already operational worth a combined P257.98 billion, while six projects worth P5.03 billion are in the pre-operational stages.

Some 163 projects worth P5.48 trillion are in the pre-development stages, while 47 worth P362.91 billion are under construction.

Established through Executive Order No. 18, the green lane initiative aims to strengthen the government’s ability to translate investment commitments into actual, operational projects. — Justine Irish D. Tabile