AYALA LAND, Inc. will put more focus on its residential estates for the second phase of the rollout of its electric vehicle (EV) charging stations next year.

“We are looking at new sites like the residential because right now we focused on the commercial areas [such as] the community estates, malls, offices, hotels and industrial parks,” Ayala Property Management Corp. (AMCP) Technical Manager Marc V. Magbitang said in a chance interview.

“So, we are looking into our residential properties. That’s our next project,” he added.

According to Mr. Magbitang, Ayala Land is currently studying how the EV hubs’ rollout in the residential estates will work.

“[This is because] a lot of the residents of the Ayala properties are very interested in electric vehicles,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Magbitang said that Ayala Land will wait for the issuance of the Comprehensive Roadmap for the Electric Vehicle Industry (CREVI) next year before it starts the rollout.

“Basically, we will have to wait for the government’s directive, for the CREVI,” he said.

The Department of Energy (DoE) with partner agencies — Department of Transportation, Department of Trade and Industry, and Department of Science and Technology — will be issuing the CREVI by the first quarter of next year.

CREVI, with its aim of promoting EV use in the country, will outline the annual targets in line with the DoE’s vision of the country becoming a full EV society by 2040.

Ayala Land recently rolled out the first phase of its EV charging hub rollout with more than 20 charging hubs activated across its estates in seven cities in Luzon.

To finish the first phase, Ayala Land is looking to complete the ones in Vermosa Cavite, Circuit Makati, and Laguna Technopark before the year ends.

Ayala Land has committed to becoming net zero by 2050 or to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions possibly close to zero. — Justine Irish D. Tabile