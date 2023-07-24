GLOBE TELECOM, Inc. is looking forward to the government’s support in the electrification of cell towers and the rationalization of the spectrum user fees (SUF), among others, to sustain the country’s digital efforts.

“With the government and private sector aligned on the path to digital advancement, the Globe Group is counting on the administration to continue regulatory reforms that would enable the country’s sustained transformation,” Globe said in a press release on Friday.

The company said that the timely electrification of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure would lead to better connectivity.

“Globe hopes for the government’s support in ensuring the timely electrification of ICT infrastructure, particularly cell towers, so that telcos can provide life-enabling connectivity to more areas in the country,” it said.

It also called for the rationalization of the 26-year-old SUF, which it said currently penalizes greater use of more spectrum-efficient 4G and 5G and other fixed wireless access technology.

“It also disincentivizes network expansion, as fees are charged for every station even for the same frequencies. This hampers the industry’s push for stronger and wider connectivity as demand continues to grow,” it added.

It also sought the amendment of the Intellectual Property Code and the National Building Code to require the mandatory provision of ICT infrastructure in property development.

“At 46 years old, the country’s building code is already antiquated and was crafted at a time when connectivity was not yet considered a basic human need,” it said.

“Globe is also eager to see the passage of amendments to the Intellectual Property Code, also a 26-year-old policy that needs to catch up with the times to allow stronger measures such as site blocking to combat content piracy,” it added.

Meanwhile, Globe has backed the government for supporting the country’s greater digital transformation through the creation of the Private Sector Advisory Council, the issuance of Executive Order No. 32, the SIM (subscriber identity module) Registration Act, and the signing of the memorandum of understanding for the creation of the connectivity index rating.

“We’ve had an accomplished first year. As we move forward as partners in digital transformation, the Globe Group hopes to see more policy reforms that will sustain our progress so that in time, the Philippines will no longer be just catching up. Rather, the Philippines will set the standard,” Globe President and Chief Executive Officer Ernest L. Cu in a statement. — Justine Irish D. Tabile