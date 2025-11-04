THE Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Center has issued a resolution revising the approval process for PPP projects overseen by local governments, the Department of Economy, Planning and Development (DEPDev) said.

In a social media post on Tuesday, DEPDev said the PPP Governing Board released this resolution on Oct. 27, introducing amended procedures and timelines, as well as forms and templates, for local PPP projects, to take effect on Nov. 26.

The new procedures bring the approval process in line with Republic Act No. 11966, or the PPP Code of the Philippines and its Implementing Rules and Regulations, DEPDev said.

The government is currently overhauling the oversight process for infrastructure projects managed by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) following a corruption scandal originating in irregular flood control contracts.

The resolutions cover PPP projects implemented by local government units and state universities and colleges.

The new procedure requires Investment Coordination Committee clearance of proposed Government Undertakings and availability payments using government funds for local PPP projects.

“Review and approval of proposed changes in the approved parameters, terms, and conditions for Local Solicited PPP projects (are required) prior to submission of bids,” it said.

The resolution also requires the determination of a reasonable rate of return in case of single complying solicited bids.

The PPP Center has reported that the PPP project pipeline now consists of 229 projects valued at P2.77 trillion, as of Sept. 3. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante