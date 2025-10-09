THE Federation of Philippine Industries (FPI) said that anti-dumping measures must be rolled out as exporters thwarted by US tariffs seek to sell their goods in the Philippines.

On the sidelines of the FPI Business Summit 2025, FPI Chair Elizabeth H. Lee said dumping will be a natural consequence of tariffs.

“Dumping… (is) going to put pressure on local manufacturer,” she said.

“There are some measures that are being done now with the Department of Trade and Industry to help mitigate that because what we do not want is to harm our manufacturers,” she added.

She said that competing with dumped imports will cut into the manufacturers’ margins.

“So that’s why there are these mitigating measures to help with anti-dumping. Dapat naman balanse lang (the playing field must be even),” she said.

Meanwhile, she said manufacturing is not receiving enough investment.

“We would always want to have more investment here in the manufacturing sector. Now all our secretaries are actually doing their very best, but you know we can’t really do anything about the 19% (US tariff),” she said.

She said the Philippines should use the public-works scandal as an opportunity to demonstrate to investors that it is cracking down on corruption.

“Kailangan natin gamitin (we need to use) that opportunity to actually shine a light and say that the government recognizes there is corruption and it is doing something about it,” she said. — Justine Irish D. Tabile