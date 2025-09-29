THE Department of Transportation (DoTr) said it will continue to push airlines to reduce fares on domestic destinations after agreeing with Philippine Airlines (PAL) to cap its one-way Siargao fare at P11,500, effective immediately.

Acting Secretary Giovanni Z. Lopez made the remarks while speaking to the Senate Committee on Finance. He added that the DoTr will work with the Department of Tourism (DoT) on its regional airport modernization program to make them ready to accommodate growing demand.

“In the first week of September, the maximum one-way fare to Siargao was P17,500. PAL has agreed to lower it to P11,500 one way,” he said.

BusinessWorld sought comment from PAL but it had not replied at the deadline.

Mr. Lopez said the DoTr is also in the process of expanding runways in destinations like Siargao to allow them to handle regional single-aisle jets.

Flights to Siargao are costly due to runway limitations that accommodate only turboprop aircraft, resulting in higher costs per passenger, Mr. Lopez said.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) has said that Siargao and Busuanga airports will be first in line for runway extensions.

CAAP said right-of-way challenges are among the obstacles being encountered in the runway extension projects, but environmental considerations are also at play.

Mr. Lopez said the new Antique Airport will also be opened this year, featuring a new passenger terminal building that can serve up to 300 passengers from the current capacity of 64.

The terminal also features a larger departure and arrival area, including more check-in counters and facilities for persons with disabilities. — Ashley Erika O. Jose