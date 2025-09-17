THE Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said farmers play a key role in food security by preserving traditional knowledge and biodiversity.

At the Second Global Symposium on Farmers’ Rights, Lionel Dabbadie, the FAO’s representative in the Philippines, called farmers “stewards of land. They are protectors of agro-biodiversity. They are innovators of agriculture practices. They are the guardians of the world’s vast genetic resources. And overall, they are the guardians of our future wealth.”

“When the preservation of biodiversity is done right, this will boost the value chain and improve the lives of farmers,” he added.

Gerald Glenn F. Panganiban, program director of the National Urban and Peri-Urban Agricultural Program, said some of the keys to protecting farmers’ rights are “preserving traditional knowledge, improving farmers’ access to seed, and strengthening their participation in decision making processes that directly impact their well-being and livelihoods.

“We remain committed to these initiatives and expanding efforts to protect farmers’ rights, especially in the face of evolving global challenges,” he added.

The Philippines is saddled with weak production, high food prices, and import dependence. President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. has called food security one of the pathways to improving economic stability.

The symposium is due to conclude on Sept. 19. — Andre Christopher H. Alampay