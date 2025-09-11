INDIA was accorded the spotlight at the 2025 Agri-Food Summit, with the Department of Agriculture (DA) calling India a key partner in achieving food security for the Philippines.

Indian Ambassador Harsh Kumar Jain opened the summit by calling for closer collaboration between the two countries, which he characterized as “friends by choice” and natural partners in the region.

Agriculture Undersecretary Roger V. Navarro said India is a promising source of expertise in food safety, quality standards and sustainable farming.

“We see promising opportunities. in rice and livestock… where India’s expertise can support our food security priorities. Food processing and value adding open up opportunities for our farmers and enterprises to reduce losses and ensure quality,” Mr. Navarro said.

The summit follows a state visit to India by President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. a month prior, with both sides broadly agreeing to increase trade and investment.

Mr. Navarro said agrifisheries trade between the two countries was $554.27 million in 2024, up from $455.8 million a year earlier.

India’s top exports to the Philippines include buffalo meat, processed potatoes, soy bean products, and ground nuts.

Global exports of Indian agricultural products were valued at $51.4 billion in 2024-2025, with exports to the Philippines worth $420 million.

India is the leading exporter of rice and became the top producer of the grain in the 2024-2025 season with output topping 149 million metric tons, surpassing China — Andre Christopher H. Alampay