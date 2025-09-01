THE Association of Negros Producers (ANP) said it is seeking to develop niches in organics and crafts to supplement the island’s strengths as a food producer.

“Food has always been one of the favorites of people who visit Negros,” ANP President Christina Gaston told BusinessWorld on the sidelines of the preview of the 39th Negros Trade Fair. “But everything that we make comes from the soil … whether it is the food or fashion.

“The products that we use (in crafts) actually are considered waste materials,” she added.

She said the group was organized to help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) grow their businesses after the sugar industry collapsed in the 1980s, offering farm workers creative endeavors for their livelihood.

“Sustainability is very important to us. There are those who are working in the organic sector, producing liniments, soaps, and candles,” she said.

“Of course, we have organic agriculture. We have coffee and chocolate growers developing those industries as well,” she added.

She said the first wave of ANP members started in export, as directed by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) at the time, developing major markets in Europe and the US.

“Over the last 10 years, the domestic market has developed a lot both in appreciation and size, and logistics have enabled us to really expand our market range,” she added.

Last week, the ANP launched its 39th Negros Trade Fair, known as HIMBON, at the SMX Convention Center in SM Aura.

Expected to be the biggest Negros Trade Fair, it will occupy 2,500 square meters and showcase 139 vendors and partners between Sept. 23 and 28.

“After 39 years, we have seen the sustainable growth of our exhibitors. We’ve witnessed how they’ve scaled up to the B2B (business-to-business) level, even supplying for international markets,” Ms. Gaston said.

“This is why we continuously strive to bring the trade fair to future markets and pass on the advocacy,” she added.

SM Supermalls President Steven Tan said that ANP’s approach is aligned with SM’s vision of providing a platform for MSMEs to showcase their products.

“Negros has so many rich and beautiful products, whether it is fabrics, home decor, or even food,” he said.

He noted the need to ensure “the continuity of this culture and heritage. We have to preserve it.”

The trade fair will not only showcase Negros food, fashion, and home and design, but also vendors and businesses from the Negros Island Region.

“This is just the start of the partnership. And we really hope that we could be a long-term partner. We want to make sure that the purveyors inside the fair could be successful,” said Mr. Tan.

“That would encourage them to do more and influence other MSMEs to really also showcase their products. Our (common) objective is to help the MSMEs,” he added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile