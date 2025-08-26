VARIOUS agencies have taken possession of nearly P290 million worth of motor vehicles (MVs) procured via the e-Marketplace platform, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said on Tuesday.

The DBM’s Procurement Service (PS) reported that 153 vehicles have been delivered to 50 government agencies as of Aug. 26. The vehicles were acquired for a combined P289.936 million.

The DBM also reported that 30 more agencies are awaiting the delivery of 56 vehicles, valued at P115.72 million.

“When compared to the Authority to Purchase Motor Vehicle — a documentary requirement for procuring entities to procure MVs which indicates the budget ceiling for purchase — the savings shoot up to P27.43 million,” the DBM said via Viber.

The e-Marketplace is an official electronic commerce platform where agencies can directly procure supplies and equipment from vetted suppliers.

The PS said only motor vehicles are currently available on the e-Marketplace but expects to add airline tickets, cloud computing services, and software and licenses soon.

The e-Marketplace currently lists 83 vehicle models available for procurement, including multi-purpose vehicles, passenger vans, utility vans, sport utility vehicles, sedans, buses, mini buses, and pick-up trucks.

The e-Marketplace had been projected to process at least P320 million in transactions this year.

The e-Marketplace is a feature of the New Government Procurement Act, which was signed into law by President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. in July 2024. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante