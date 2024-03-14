SAMSUNG Electronics Co., Ltd. on Monday launched in the Philippines its latest midrange Galaxy A Series smartphones, the A55 5G and A35 5G, as well as the Galaxy Fit3 smartwatch.

“We saw a positive response to our Galaxy S24 Series, which we launched last January, and we are excited for our users to experience the Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G as well,” Samsung Electronics Philippines Head of Mobile Experience Blue C. Avelino said in an e-mail.

“We are confident that our latest devices, developed in line with our deep understanding of evolving consumer needs, will be received warmly by our Filipino users,” he said.

The Galaxy A55 is priced at P24,990 for the model with 8GB memory and 256GB storage, while the Galaxy A35’s 8GB+256GB model costs P20,990. Both are available for purchase starting March 18. Models with 128GB storage can be ordered exclusively via Globe Telecom and Smart Communications.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Fit3 is priced at P3,490.

The Galaxy A35 and A55 smartphones feature a 6.6-inch screen and Super AMOLED Display with up to 120Hz refresh rate.

Both models have a 50-megapixel (MP) main camera with optical image stabilization.

The Galaxy A55 also has a 12MP ultrawide camera, 5MP macro lens and 32MP front camera, while the Galaxy A35 has an 8MP ultrawide camera, 5MP macro lens and 13MP selfie camera.

The phones’ cameras have a single take feature, dual recording, and are splash resistant, Samsung said.

“Security features such as Knox Vault, as well as new photography capabilities inspired by Galaxy’s flagship camera innovations and… adjust to users’ surroundings with Vision Booster,” Mr. Avelino added.

Galaxy A55 is powered by an Exynos 1480 processor, while the Galaxy A35 has an Exynos 1380 chipset. Both have advanced heat control and a 70% larger cooling system.

The A55 has a glass back panel and metal frame on the side, while the A35 has a plastic frame.

The available colorways for both phones are ice blue, navy, and lilac. — A.R.A. Inosante