ABOUT 76% of Filipinos have considered traveling internationally this year, with Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, and Thailand in mind, according to a consumer trends study led by travel platform Klook.

“Domestic tourism maintains interest for Filipinos and people who are traveling. More people are not choosing between domestic or international, they’re going for both if they can,” Klook Philippines General Manager Michelle Ho said in a media briefing on Tuesday.

Klook said Filipinos planning to travel domestically this year reached 92% in 2024.

Tagaytay, Baguio, Boracay, and Palawan are the preferred domestic travel spots and Gen Z especially prefers to travel in big groups of three to six people.

It said local trips usually span four to six days, which can be related to the data that 73% of the respondents take advantage of long weekends.

Filipinos traveling abroad prioritize sightseeing, shopping, and outdoor activities.

“Thailand is gaining a lot of popularity amongst the younger generation… social has a lot to do with that, being able to share different types of content to see what to do in [there],” Ms. Ho said.

ALREADY BOOKED

Klook’s survey found that 63% of Filipinos who have plans to travel have already booked tickets, accommodations, or activities for their trip this year.

“I think when it comes to long weekends, when it comes to our quick getaways, a lot of Filipinos still choose to go on vacations and have more experiential space when they travel with the family and friends,” Ms. Ho said.

She said its bookings have tripled in 2023 with the average basket size increased by 21% attributed to the following international destinations: Hong Kong Disneyland, Tokyo Disneyland, Universal Studios Japan, and Universal Studios Singapore.

The local attraction is Manila Ocean Park.

The travel company’s revenue grew by four times in 2023 from 2022 attributed to promoting local and outbound tourism, she said.

Ms. Ho said 66% of Millennials and Gen Zs in the Philippines were willing to spend up to 50% more now.

The survey started in mid-February last year and covered respondents who were Klook and non-Klook users in Metro Manila.

Among Klook’s partnerships in the previous year were the Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) in the last quarter and the Klook Intramuros Pass.

TAYLOR SWIFT

“Music and sports tourism is going to be big in Asia,” she said.

In 2023, Klook was appointed as an official ticketing partner for The Eras Tour of the singer Taylor Swift and it saw queues go up to two million and sold out its tickets in six hours.

Ms. Swift is currently partway through the six sold-out shows in Singapore.

“In Singapore and what that meant for us is that for anyone who wanted to watch Taylor Swift, they put the concert tickets and the overnight stay as a bundle package,” Ms. Ho said.

She said Filipinos were the top bookers, accounting for a 10% share of the bookings.

SOCIAL MEDIA DRIVERS

In recognition of social media platforms as the main drivers for motivation for travelers, Klook introduced the Klook Kreator Program. With it, influencers post travel content on their pages supported by an affiliate program to get a commission.

Associate Manager, Partnerships, and Affiliates Head Gianna Maxine M. Santos said the survey found that creators with less than 5,000 followers were more successful as it came across as organic compared to those influencers at a celebrity level.

Jax Reyes, Kriz Uy, and David Hizon are among the influencers in the program. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante