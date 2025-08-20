THE Department of Energy (DoE) said sites in Palawan are being investigated for potential hydrogen resources.

A joint technical team from the Energy Resource Development Bureau and the Energy Research and Testing Laboratory Services visited the sites during a four-day preliminary survey in Palawan last week, the DoE said in a statement on Wednesday.

The team collected critical water, gas, and rock samples from hot springs and outcrops in the municipality of Narra, southwest of Puerto Princesa, as well as in Puerto Princesa itself.

Initial fieldwork results from Kay’s Hot Spring in barangay Sta. Lourdes, Puerto Princesa City, and Bato-Bato Hot Spring in Narra’s barangay Calategas showed “promising indicators” of naturally occurring hydrogen, the DoE said.

The survey was conducted with the support of the Mines and Geosciences Bureau Mimaropa, the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development, and Palawan local governments.

The samples collected will undergo laboratory analysis by the DoE.

Previous reconnaissance activities had evaluated the Mangatarem Hot Spring in Pangasinan and the Botolan Hot Spring in Zambales.

That initial survey gathered baseline geological and environmental data to guide exploration activities, helping narrow down priority areas and decide on appropriate methods to develop the resource.

The Philippines is set to conduct its first-ever specialized training on hydrogen exploration later this year with Filipino and international technical experts. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera