JOINT panels of the House of Representatives approved on Wednesday a measure seeking to create a Department of Water Resources.



Albay Rep. Jose Ma. Clemente “Joey” S. Salceda, who headed the technical working group that fine-tuned the bill, said the measure “unifies policy-making, planning, and management for water and septage under a single department called the Department of Water Resources (DWR). The DWR Secretary is given functions of presidential adviser on all water-related issues.”



“The measure also unifies regulatory, rate-setting, and licensing functions under the Water Regulatory Commission, a quasi-judicial body similar to the ERC; It also fills in policy gaps including water regulation in provincial areas,” he added.



The measure was approved by the House committees on government reorganization and on public works and highways.



Earlier, InfraWatch PH convenor Terry L. Ridon urged Congress to conduct an audit performance of existing water agencies to assess how they work to achieve water security and ensure there are now overlapping functions as legislators shape the proposed DMW.



“As the deliberations on creating a novel water department begin, it becomes incumbent upon legislators to pause and conduct a comprehensive performance assessment of the existing water agencies,” said the public investment analyst.



“Some proponents tout the creation of DWR as a catch-all solution to the water crisis. However, its potential to safeguard consumer interests, achieve cost-effectiveness, and elevate service standards, especially in water districts entangled in private joint ventures, should be grounded on how existing water agencies are now functioning,” said Mr. Ridon. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz and Sheldeen Joy Talavera