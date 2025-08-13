THE Bureau of Customs (BoC) said it will step up its watch for rice imported without authorization during the 60-day import ban.

“The BoC will leave no room for violations and will ensure that this ban is fully enforced,” Customs Commissioner Ariel F. Nepomuceno said in a statement on Wednesday.

Last week, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. ordered a 60-day freeze on rice imports starting Sept. 1 to provide relief for farmers, who are being pressured by traders to accept low prices for their grain.

“As part of our efforts to combat smuggling and illegal trade, the BoC will continue to ramp up its operations to safeguard the agricultural sector,” Mr. Nepomuceno said.

By end of July, the BoC said it confiscated around P354 million worth of smuggled agricultural goods.

The Philippines is the world’s biggest rice importer, having brought in 2.44 million metric tons by the end of July, according to the Bureau of Plant Industry.

“We are committed to upholding the integrity of the rice market, and we will do everything in our power to prevent any illegal imports that undermine the President’s decision,” he said.

Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto has said the import freeze is expected to result in a slight drop in BoC revenue, but added that he remains confident the BoC will meet its collection target.

Based on the 2026 Budget of Expenditures and Sources of Financing, the BoC is tasked with collecting P1.01 trillion this year, up 5.75%.

In July, Customs collections rose 6.4% year on year to P85.46 billion, bringing the seven-month total to P544.23 billion. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante