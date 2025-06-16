THE Department of Agriculture (DA) will hire beneficiaries of a displaced-worker program to staff government-subsidized Kadiwa stores in support of the expansion of the P20-per-kilo rice program.

The DA and the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) on Monday signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) on the hiring of the workers, who are registered with the DoLE’s TUPAD program (Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers).

The sale of the subsidized P20 rice is being expanded to about 15 million vulnerable households or 60 million people, in 2026.

The DA will need staffing on the logistics side, Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel, Jr. said at a briefing, following plans to increase the number of Kadiwa ng Pangulo outlets to 3,000

Each outlet may require at least two workers, he said, indicating 6,000 potential positions for TUPAD beneficiaries.

The estimate will vary because TUPAD provides temporary employment for a maximum of 90 days and a minimum of 10 days, Mr. Laurel noted.

Labor Secretary Bienvenido E. Laguesma said DoLE will partner with more labor organizations to join the KADIWA subsidized-produce network.

Currently, seven labor groups operate Kadiwa outlets, he said.

The P20-per-kilo rice program has been expanded to serve 500,000-600,000 minimum-wage earners from the initial 120,000 target.

Separately, the DA also signed an MoA with the Philippine Carabao Center (PCC) to integrate the latter’s 48 outlets for dairy products into the Kadiwa network.

“The inclusion of Dairy Box outlets in KADIWA expands market access for dairy producers while promoting locally sourced, nutritious products,” the PCC said. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza