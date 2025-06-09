THE Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) on Monday said it will control the entry of planting materials into Negros Island in response to an infestation of red-striped soft scale insects (RSSI).

Planting materials, whether for commercial or research purposes, must obtain a certification from the SRA, the regulator said via Viber.

“Research facilities and commercial users will have to seek clearance from SRA to transport materials,” it said.

The spread of RSSI, which could reduce sugar yields by nearly 50%, has hit 841 hectares as of June 6, from 546 hectares on June 2.

Some 42 hectares were classified as severely affected, 99.27 hectares moderately affected, and 667.33 mildly affected.

The SRA on June 2 said it sought emergency powers to fast-track procurement and distribution of pesticide “given the strict regulations of the Commission on Audit regarding procurement.”

An infestation was declared on May 22 in Negros, which accounts for 60% of Philippine sugar production.

The SRA said it will spend P1.5 million to buy pesticide pending assistance from the Department of Agriculture. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza