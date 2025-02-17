THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) issued an order on Monday requiring miners to adopt the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

Mining companies need to incorporate sustainability efforts into their operations, including biodiversity conservation and climate action. The vehicle for doing so is in the miners’ Social Development and Management Programs (SDMPs), the DENR said in a statement.

“Unlike in the past, they must now include programs for enhancing biodiversity conservation and protection, and institutionalizing climate action of host and impact communities, among others.”

An SDMP is a five-year comprehensive plan required of mining companies for the “improvement” of the living standards of host and neighboring communities in their areas of operation.

Environment Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo Loyzaga said the DENR is also looking at labor practices, gender equity, social services, along with reforestation, rehabilitation, restoration of ecosystems to address biodiversity loss.

Asked to comment, Chamber of Mines of the Philippines Chairman Michael T. Toledo said the industry is now addressing at least 11 of the 17 UN SDGs.

“This is on top of the goals that we are already concentrating on with the ESG (environmental, social, and governance) provisions of our country’s very stringent mining regulatory framework,” he said via Viber.

“We like to think that we are in tune with the times and our members are ready to contribute their share to meet the global demand for green technologies through sustainable mining practices.”

The SDGs include the reduction of poverty, zero hunger, health and well-being, quality education, gender equality, clean water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy, decent work and economic growth, reduced inequality, sustainable cities and communities, responsible consumption and production, and climate action.

The goals were adopted by all UN members in 2015.

Republic Act 7942 or Philippine Mining Act of 1995 requires mining contractors and permit holders to devote 1.5% of their operating expenses to their SDMPs.

Ms. Loyzaga said mining contractors and permit holders will have the responsibility for ensuring that SDGs are achieved within their host and neighboring communities.

“The goal is to ensure that the wealth generated from mineral extraction is shared equitably, that ecosystems are protected, and that local communities gain empowerment,” she said.

The SDMP allocations are tapped by local government units to support community development projects, according to the DENR.

It said 10% is reserved for information, education, and communication efforts, 15% for the advancement of mining technology and geosciences, and 75% for projects directly implemented by the LGUs such as roads, water supply, health centers, school buildings and scholarships, and livelihood projects.

“From 2002 to 2027, the total approved SDMP commitment reached P28 billion, with P17.7 billion allotted for 2002-2022,” it said. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza