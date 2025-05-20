EAST ZONE concessionaire Manila Water Co., Inc. said it is hoping to complete a wastewater recovery project at its Cardona treatment plant in Rizal by September.

“The wastewater recovery project at the Cardona Treatment Plant does not only enhance our efficiency and reduces costs but also plays a crucial role in minimizing environmental impact,” Manila Water Communications Affairs Group Director Jeric T. Sevilla said in a statement on Tuesday.

The P13-million improvement involves the installation of a 200-millimeter diameter high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipeline with concrete encasement, as well as a 110-millimeter diameter HDPE pipeline.

A key component of the project is the supply and installation of four 7.5-kilowatt submersible pumps with a capacity of 1.5 million liters per day (MLD), new wastewater recovery pumps, valves, and other equipment.

Manila Water said these elements are “crucial for the efficient handling and transportation of brine wastewater during treatment.”

Upon completion of the project, the improved facility will treat and reuse over 6 MLD of brine wastewater.

The company said advanced automation systems will streamline operations, reduce costs, improve treatment performance, and mitigate environmental impact.

The Cardona water treatment plant currently yields 100 MLD of potable treated water drawn from Laguna de Bay. It distributes potable water to a service area with a population of about 800,000.

Manila Water provides water supply, wastewater, and sanitation services to over 7.3 million customers in 23 cities and municipalities in the east zone of Metro Manila, as well as Rizal province.

Outside the east zone, Manila Water operates in Laguna, Clark, and Boracay. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera