MANILA Water Co., Inc. is expecting to provide 80 million liters per day (MLD) of additional treated water after the testing phase of its P8.2-billion Calawis Water Supply System Project (WSSP) in May this year, the company announced on Tuesday.

The east zone concessionaire said that the Calawis WSSP is already supplying 25 MLD to 919,784 residents of Antipolo City and nearby towns, it said in an e-mailed statement.

The project had been physically completed in June last year. It employs an 80-MLD water treatment plant, pumping stations, reservoirs, and a 21-kilometer primary transmission line.

The facility also uses Degremont compact units, which are “prefabricated, modular water and wastewater treatment plants engineered for more efficient production, transportation, and installation.”

“Under the company’s Service Improvement Plan, the Calawis WSSP aims to reduce our dependency to Angat Dam, which provides more than 90% of the water needs of Metro Manila and Rizal Province,” the company said.

Manila Water also intends to construct new water sources, adjacent infrastructure, and rehabilitation of existing facilities under the said plan.

The Calawis WSSP forms part of the company’s Wawa-Calawis Water Supply System, which would provide additional 518 MLD of water to customers in Antipolo City, Teresa and Baras in Rizal, Pasig, Taguig, Makati, and portions of Manila.

At the local bourse on Wednesday, shares of Manila Water climbed by P0.34 or 1.85% to close at P18.74 apiece.

The water concessionaire serves the east zone network of Metro Manila, covering parts of Marikina, Pasig, Makati, Taguig, Pateros, Mandaluyong, San Juan, portions of Quezon City and Manila, and several towns in Rizal province. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera