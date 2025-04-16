Transport regulators ordered Montenegro Shipping Lines, Inc. to respond to allegations that it overbooked a ship bound for Romblon.

In a statement Wednesday, the Department of Transportation (DoTr) through the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) said it ordered the company to reply within 10 days from the receipt of the show-cause order, which may put the company at risk of administrative penalties.

BusinessWorld contacted Montenegro Shipping for comment, but it had yet to reply at the deadline.

The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) said commercial sailings during the week of Easter are in high demand, with passenger volume at seaports projected at 1.73 million for the April 14-20 period, up 3.5%.

On Wednesday, the PPA said it tallied throughput of 646,579 passengers at the country’s major seaports.

The PPA said the DoTr is deploying additional personnel for the Easter travel season.

For 2025, the PPA projects passenger volume of 85.41 million, exceeding the 2024 target by 9.5%. — Ashley Erika O. Jose