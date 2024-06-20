CEBU PACIFIC, operated by Cebu Air, Inc., is further expanding its domestic network by launching flights to San Vicente, Palawan from Cebu in October, it said on Wednesday.

“Cebu Pacific is thrilled to expand our domestic network by introducing flights to San Vicente,” Alexander G. Lao, Cebu Pacific president and chief commercial officer, said in a statement.

The airline company will operate flights between Cebu and San Vicente, Palawan four times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays beginning Oct. 24, the budget carrier said.

The soon-to-be launched flight route to San Vicente, Palawan will not only allow travelers easier access to affordable flights but it also boost inter-island connectivity, Mr. Lao said.

The airline company on Wednesday launched a week-long sale for the Cebu-San Vicente flights. The travel period for the flights on sale is on Oct. 24 until March 29, 2025.

Under Cebu Pacific’s seat sale, flights could cost as low as P1 for the one-way base fare, excluding fees and surcharges.

Meanwhile, the budget carrier is also offering connecting flights to San Vicente, Palawan from Manila for a one-way base fare of as low as P998 until the end of month. The travel period for the promo is also from Oct. 24 until March 29, 2025.

Cebu Air earlier said it was planning to expand its international routes and increase flight frequencies to popular local and foreign destinations in line with its $12-billion aircraft order, whose supplier is set to be announced soon.

To date, Cebu Pacific flies to 35 domestic and 24 international destinations in Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

Cebu Air shares rose by 10 centavos or 0.36% to end at P28 each on Wednesday. — A.E.O. Jose