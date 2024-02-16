THE Department of Transportation (DoTr) has signed an agreement with Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) to power the Metro Manila Subway.

The power utility giant will finance, install, construct, control, operate, and maintain the required facilities within the switching station for the Metro Manila Subway, the DoTr said in a media release on Thursday.

“I would like to thank Meralco for your support as this agreement will help the Metro Manila Subway a step closer to reality,” Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista said in a statement.

Under the agreement signed by the two parties, Meralco will construct facilities at the Valenzuela Depot of the Metro Manila Subway project.

Meanwhile, the DoTr will allocate to Meralco a switching station area of approximately 1,743 square meters for the interconnection of the Metro Manila Subway to Meralco’s distribution network.

The Metro Manila subway will connect 17 stations in Metro Manila. It is initially scheduled to start full operations by 2027 but was then delayed to 2029 on right-of-ways acquisition issue.Meralco’s controlling stakeholder, Beacon Electric Asset Holdings, Inc., is partly owned by PLDT Inc.

