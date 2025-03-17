AJINOMOTO Philippines Corp. (APC) said the food industry is expected to post “steady” growth this year, driving a double-digit rise in its sales.

“We do not reveal this information officially, but I can say (it will be) more than double-digit (growth). As you can imagine, the food industry is not an up-and-down business; it is a very steady business,” Koichi Ozaki, president of Ajinomoto Philippines, said, on the sidelines of a briefing on Monday.

In particular, he said that the company’s sales in the Philippines is expected to outpace the growth rate of the overall food and beverage industry, which he estimated at less than 10%.

“Now the driving force is, of course, our main business, which is the seasoning segment, which is growing steadily. But in addition to that, our other businesses are also our growth drivers,” he added.

Aside from seasoning products, APC also recently launched frozen food such as gyoza (dumplings), karaage (deep fried chicken) and instant soup preparations.

According to Mr. Ozaki, the Philippines is among Ajinomoto’s top markets within ASEAN in terms of sales. Its top market in the region is Thailand.

On Monday, APC launched the Ajinomoto Shared Value (ASV) program, which seeks to reduce the company’s environmental footprint by 50% and help increase global life expectancy by 2030.

The company “recognizes responsibility for how we impact the environment. Our ASV signifies our role is beyond providing Filipinos with key products that enhance taste in our food — it highlights our commitment to environmental stewardship,” Mr. Ozaki said.

The company has transitioned its two factories to renewable energy (RE) in partnership with ACEN Renewable Energy Solutions.

The company currently has two factories in the Philippines, located in Bulacan and Cebu, and employs 2,000 workers.

“The two factories are now being powered by 100% RE, significantly lowering their scope 2 carbon emissions, which prevents around 5,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year,” the company said.

In partnership with FAST Logistics and MOBER Philippines, the company is also seeking greener logistics in its warehouse transfers and product deliveries. — Justine Irish D. Tabile