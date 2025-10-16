ASIAN TERMINALS, INC. (ATI) said it is weighing the construction of an additional roll-on/roll-off (Ro-Ro) berth in Batangas in anticipation of growing demand for automobiles.

Reginald L. Rivera, assistant vice-president for commercial ports and terminals at ATI, said a new berth will help the company support demand for cars, shipped in as completely built units (CBUs).

“Last year we handled 200,000 CBUs … but again, we understand that there is also that possibility that new volumes can come in,” he said.

“We are expanding the Port of Batangas. We have an area in the Port of Batangas where we are considering building another roll-on/roll-off berth,” he added.

He said the contemplated facility will include a staging area and warehousing.

“Whatever is going to make things convenient for everyone who needs a helping hand in logistics, I think Batangas could be an answer to that moving forward,” he added.

He said that the expansion is an indication of the company’s robust outlook for CBUs.

“The fact of the matter is we’re handling only 60% of the volume of CBUs. The other side is handling at least, I think, 40%, so there’s still room to get more of that volume,” he said, referring rival ports.

“It is starting now. If all goes well, it should be operational by 2028 or 2029,” he added.

For this year, he said that the company expects to handle 220,000 to 230,000 CBUs at the Batangas Port.

ATI operates Manila South Harbor, Batangas Port, and other facilities in the Philippines. — Justine Irish D. Tabile